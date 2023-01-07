Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Quiet and seasonal weekend on tap!

By Matt Bullock
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll have plenty of sunshine today with clouds returning on Sunday.

TODAY

Today will turn out tranquil with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. Clouds may tend to thicken at times by late in the day, but overall it’s a pleasant Saturday forecast. Saturday night’s temperatures won’t be quite as chilly as Friday night with overnight readings in the lower to middle 40s.

Sunny and seasonable Saturday
Sunny and seasonable Saturday(WMBF)

TONIGHT

Saturday night’s temperatures won’t be quite as chilly as Friday night with overnight readings in the upper 30s inland and low 40s along the Grand Strand. We’ll continue to have clear skies tonight, but clouds will be increasing tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW

A weak storm system passing primarily north of the region on Sunday will result in mostly cloudy to overcast skies at times. While it will be mostly cloudy, the risk of rain is slim, with just a 20% chance of an isolated sprinkle or two late in the day. Despite the clouds, temperatures will once again warm into the upper 50s to near 60.

Clouds increasing tomorrow
Clouds increasing tomorrow(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Clouds will start to break apart as we get into Monday morning. But after that, we’re going to stay quiet with plenty of sunshine this week. Our next rain maker is expected to arrive on Friday. But besides that, temperatures are going to stay normal with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the Pee Dee.

Staying dry for a while
Staying dry for a while(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eagles are bringing 'Hotel California' to Columbia
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
Crash on Hwy 17 Bypass Southbound
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass slows southbound traffic; injuries reported
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Charles Book, Paislee Davis
Second suspect charged in shooting death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel
Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton

Latest News

A good weekend for outdoor plans.
FIRST ALERT: Chilly night ahead of a tranquil weekend forecast
Crews work to clear downed trees and powerlines along Juniper Bay Road near Conway on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: NWS determines straight-line winds, microburst caused damage near Conway during storms
.
VIDEO: NWS determines straight-line winds, microburst caused damage near Conway during storms
Clear skies and turning cooler tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Sunny skies and a return to more seasonable temperatures