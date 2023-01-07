FIRST ALERT: Quiet and seasonal weekend on tap!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll have plenty of sunshine today with clouds returning on Sunday.

TODAY

Today will turn out tranquil with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. Clouds may tend to thicken at times by late in the day, but overall it’s a pleasant Saturday forecast. Saturday night’s temperatures won’t be quite as chilly as Friday night with overnight readings in the lower to middle 40s.

Sunny and seasonable Saturday (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Saturday night’s temperatures won’t be quite as chilly as Friday night with overnight readings in the upper 30s inland and low 40s along the Grand Strand. We’ll continue to have clear skies tonight, but clouds will be increasing tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW

A weak storm system passing primarily north of the region on Sunday will result in mostly cloudy to overcast skies at times. While it will be mostly cloudy, the risk of rain is slim, with just a 20% chance of an isolated sprinkle or two late in the day. Despite the clouds, temperatures will once again warm into the upper 50s to near 60.

Clouds increasing tomorrow (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Clouds will start to break apart as we get into Monday morning. But after that, we’re going to stay quiet with plenty of sunshine this week. Our next rain maker is expected to arrive on Friday. But besides that, temperatures are going to stay normal with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the Pee Dee.

Staying dry for a while (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.