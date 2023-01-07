Submit a Tip
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass slows southbound traffic; injuries reported

Crash on Hwy 17 Bypass Southbound
Crash on Hwy 17 Bypass Southbound(SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound traffic on Highway 17 Bypass was slowed Friday night after a crash closed some southbound lanes.

South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the two left lanes on Hwy 17 Bypass heading southbound near Harrelson Boulevard have been closed.

SCHP is reporting injuries.

The traffic cameras show traffic in the southbound traffic being funneled into one lane.

To avoid delays, drivers should find an alternate route.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

