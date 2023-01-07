Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Carolina coast key point for white sharks during winter season; chief scientist explains

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a white shark pinged off Myrle Beach on Tuesday, scientists shared the Carolina’s coast is a key point for them to migrate to this time of year.

RELATED COVERAGE | 8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach

Two recent expeditions hosted by OCEARCH, a nonprofit with a focus on generating critical scientific data related to tracking (or telemetry) and biological studies of keystone marine species, including tiger sharks and white sharks, found one just here off Myrtle Beach earlier this week.

“In the wintertime and early spring, off the Carolinas,” said OCEARCH Chief Scientist, Dr. Bob Hueter. “It’s an area that these animals come to and feed. They’re not packed in closer to the beach like they are during the summertime in places like Cape Cod. But, it’s a very important over-wintering area.”

Dr. Hueter said the sharks come to the Carolina coast to feed where there is more supply.

He said OCEARCH tracks these animals after catching and studying them. He said it works similarly to a GPS.

Dr. Hueter said they do this to grasp a better understanding of their environments and patterns.

Although at first glance, they might seem scary, Dr. Hueter said these sharks serve an important role in our oceans.

“We need these animals to come back and put things kind of back into balance. Everything from, themselves and other sharks, to even marine mammals that are proliferating up in the northeast,” said Dr. Hueter.

Dr. Hueter said their goal is to bring back the population of these sharks, but overall to keep our oceans and all marine life healthy.

He said OCEARCH’s goal is to educate on the importance of preserving marine life to rebalance our oceans.

To learn more about OCEARCH or track sharks like Jekyll, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCFR: 2-car crash on N. Highway 57
8 hurt, 2 with critical injuries after crash on N. Highway 57 in Little River
8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach
Florence student released from hospital with sprains after fall from school balcony
1 hurt in Highway 544 crash, lanes closed
1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash
The Eagles are bringing 'Hotel California' to Columbia
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour

Latest News

.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach Rescue Explorer program
VIDEO: White shark pings off Myrtle Beach coast, scientist explains tracking process
VIDEO: White shark pings off Myrtle Beach coast, scientist explains tracking process
.
VIDEO: McLeod Health facilities returning to universal masking with rise of positive COVID cases
North Myrtle Beach Explorers Post program returns
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad student explorer programs returns