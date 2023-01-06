Tidelands Health, MUSC expand cancer care partnership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A partnership between two of the state’s medical providers aims to expand cancer care.

MUSC Hollings Cancer Network and Tidelands Health Cancer Care announced the expansion of their collaborative efforts to provide what they’re calling a “community-based hub-and-spoke cancer care delivery model.”

“This cancer affiliation network is the first of its kind in South Carolina and is a full extension of the healing power offered through nationally designated cancer centers such as the Hollings Cancer Center,” MUSC Hollings Cancer Center Director Ray DuBois, M.D., Ph.D. said. “Membership in this network is a testament to an organization’s commitment to bringing more care and treatment options and greater access to ground-breaking clinical trials to the communities they serve. In addition, this affiliation helps to ensure that the next generation of clinicians, scientists, and faculty learn from what we do today and then seek the next level in comprehensive cancer care tomorrow.”

The new affiliation will offer greater clinical and patient benefits plus enhanced connectivity to MUSC’s research and education.

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center boasts the state’s largest academic-based cancer research program. The center’s research includes more than 200 clinical trials across the state.

The affiliation gives patients access to more specialists, care navigation support, the ability to participate in research studies closer to home and enhanced sharing of medical records.

Tidelands Health President and CEO Bruce Bailey says the partnership enhances the cancer care services already provided by Tidelands.

“No one ever wants to hear the words, ‘You have cancer,’” Bailey said. “But that’s a reality thousands of people across our state face every year. Through the newly established MUSC Hollings Cancer Network, the highly skilled, compassionate experts at MUSC Health and Tidelands Health are standing together to help our cancer patients become cancer survivors.”

MUSC Health-Charleston Division CEO David Zaas says he’s excited about the “best care is local” concept of the affiliation.

“Health care is transforming, and by working together even more, we are enabling high-quality, well-coordinated and compassionate care for those we all serve,” Zaas said. “As a higher education institution, we are simultaneously demonstrating to future health care providers and researchers the power of these collaborations.”

