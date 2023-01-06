South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer to receive huge raise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer is set to more than double his salary after a highly successful season.

The Gamecocks defeated two top-10 teams this past season with wins over Tennessee and Clemson. According to a report by ESPN, Beamer will go from earning $2.75 million annually to approximately $6.5 million per season for the entirety of his contract which expires on Dec 31, 2027.

In his first year at the school, the Gamecocks went 7-6 and defeated North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. This past season, the Gamecocks fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl, ending 2022 8-5.

The school’s board of trustees met virtually on Friday to cement the new contract for Beamer.

Beamer is 15-11 in his two seasons at South Carolina.

Additionally, the board has also approved raises for Beamer’s assistant coaching staff.

