Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Shooting reported at Virginia elementary school

A staff member was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia on Friday,...
A staff member was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia on Friday, according to a school spokesperson.(Gray News, file)
By WWBT staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A staff member was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News on Friday afternoon, according to a school spokesperson.

WVEC reports that Richneck Elementary School was put on lockdown after the incident.

There’s currently no information on the severity of the staff member’s injuries or what led to the shooting.

Newport News police said Friday afternoon that no students were injured and that “there is no longer an active shooter.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCFR: 2-car crash on N. Highway 57
8 hurt, 2 with critical injuries after crash on N. Highway 57 in Little River
8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach
Florence student released from hospital with sprains after fall from school balcony
1 hurt in Highway 544 crash, lanes closed
1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash
Coastal Carolina announces opponents for 2023 football season

Latest News

What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy makes big gains for speaker, but still falls short
Authorities say Walmart shoppers were able to subdue a man with a knife.
VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife
A good weekend for outdoor plans.
FIRST ALERT: Chilly night ahead of a tranquil weekend forecast
In a news release, the team said the jersey patches are just one of many ways the Bills will be...
Bills to wear ‘3′ patches on jerseys at Sunday’s game to honor Damar Hamlin