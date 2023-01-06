Second suspect charged in shooting death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second arrest has been made after a Florence man was allegedly shot after being kidnapped and held inside a dog kennel last year.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Paislee Davis is charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Trey Lee Montrose. She was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center after her arrest Thursday.

It follows the announcement that another suspect, Charles Book, was charged in Montrose’s death on Dec. 28, 2022. Online records show he’s been held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center since Oct. 20, 2022. In addition to murder and kidnapping, Book was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to Montrose’s death.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Davis, Book and other unnamed co-defendants kidnapped Montrose on Oct. 8 and held him in a dog kennel before shooting him at a home in Darlington County.

Montrose’s body was found later that day in the area of Victor White Road near Timmonsville in Florence County. According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, an autopsy at the time found Montrose died of “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries.”

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office later took over the investigation. Deputies said the arrest came after a joint investigation with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington County Homicide Unit Investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

