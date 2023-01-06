Submit a Tip
Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening.

Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.

Lumberton police Captain Terry Parker said the man had been shot more than once and was dead when officers arrived.

Details are limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information contact the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

