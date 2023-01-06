Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad student explorer programs returns

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In North Myrtle Beach, rescue squad volunteers are taking on shadows as high school students join to learn more about the medical field and emergency medical services.

The new program is called the Explorer Post and allows kids from ages 14 to 21 will get hands-on experience with experts in the field.

This is the first time since the 1990s the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad has brought back a crucial program for kids who want to learn about potential careers.

17-year-old Julia Robair will be joining the program this year with high expectations.

“I always wanted to save lives and help others. I’m the type of person who likes the thrill of not knowing what to expect, and that’s kind of how the job is here,” said Robair.

Students will learn more behind the scenes based on emergency medical services and other medical career paths.

Activities include classroom and hands-on training, ride-along in an ambulance, leadership training, and providing real medical help at local events.

Students will learn different types of training and even be able to become certified such as the CPR course and the Stop the Bleed course.

Robair will be with mentors guiding her in different types of crucial training.

The first meeting will be on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Risen Christ Lutheran School, where she will meet Explorer Post veteran Dylan Bauer.

Bauer said the program influenced his decision to pursue his passion in this field.

“I mean, I won’t even know where I would be if I didn’t do that. I mean, I love what I am doing now, and I wouldn’t change it for anything else,” said Bauer.

North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Chief Randy Gardner says this program will build medical knowledge in high school students while they give back to the community.

“We see it now as a way to help mentor the youth and give them something to do. The medical field has become so large in everyone’s life. Everyone has an interest in that. They can decide if this is the career they truly want to pursue,” said Gardner.

The first meeting is this Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Risen Christ Lutheran School in North Myrtle Beach.

Students can start meeting twice a month with their mentors.

To apply for the Explorer Post program you can pick up an application with the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad.

