Mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ still awaiting sentencing

By Ian Klein
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Nearly four months after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter Jennifer Sahr is still waiting for sentencing.

In September, Sahr pleaded guilty through what’s called the Alford plea.

Meaning she maintains her innocence but admits the evidence against her would likely result in a conviction if brought to trial.

That same day the judge requested a pre-sentencing investigation to be conducted by an independent third party.

The process we’re told would 45 to 60 days to complete, meaning the investigation should be completed and ready to present to Judge Paul Burch.

However, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says Judge Burch isn’t expected to see any cases in Horry County until June 12.

There is also no rule as to when the trial has to resume once the report has been completed.

“He could trade dates it’s not that uncommon,” said Richardson.

The prosecution has asked for 30 years in prison while Sahr’s defense team argued for probation or house arrest.

Judge Burch said while it’s his job to find the common ground between both the defense and prosecution he would also think about the impact this could have on Sahr’s current children.

“I think it is proper to consider those children but I also think it’s proper to consider a baby who never had an opportunity at life and a father who never had the opportunity to know the child,” said Richardson.

We did reach out to Sahr’s defense team but did not hear back.

