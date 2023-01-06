McLeod Health facilities returning to universal masking with rise of positive COVID cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rising positive COVID cases and increased transmission risks have led Grand Strand and Pee Dee medical facilities to bring back universal masking.

McLeod Health announced Friday the return of universal masking in a statement: “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health. Therefore, we are following the CDC guidelines and returning to Universal Masking at all McLeod Health facilities that are patient-facing – hospitals, urgent cares and medical offices.”

Universal masking for patients, visitors and staff will begin Monday, Jan. 9 at the following facilities: McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris, McLeod Health Seacoast and McLeod Health Carolina Forest.

In addition, McLeod Physician offices will also implement universal masking in the following counties: Chesterfield, Clarendon, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Sumter, Marion, Marlboro and Brunswick.

Other medical centers across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee currently implementing masking include Grand Strand Medical Center and Conway Medical Center.

Grand Strand Medical Center currently requires masks in its facilities. Representatives for GSMC said they’re following CDC guidelines based on COVID-19 community transmission levels. GSMC community transmission level is high.

GSMC will continue to monitor community transmission levels and adjust its masking policy as needed.

A Conway Medical Center representative also indicated the facilities are following CDC guidance which goes by transmission level and community level in Horry County. With COVID transmission levels currently high and the community level low, CMC facilities have required masks in all patient-facing areas and offices.

For more information about universal masking at McLeod Health facilities visit McLeod Health’s website and for more information about the ongoing masking policy for the other medical facilities visit Grand Strand Medical Center or Conway Medical Center’s websites.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.