Lumberton High School freshman brought loaded gun onto school campus, district says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A 15-year-old student was suspended for a year on Friday after the district said they brought a loaded gun to Lumberton High School.

The gun was discovered after the student was searched by the school administration.

Leaders were prompted to search the student after a security video showed the student hiding something before a basketball game at the school on Wednesday.

No one was hurt during the situation.

“We are grateful that the weapon was discovered and seized by law enforcement before a tragedy occurred. We continue to ask anyone who sees something to say something,” said PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne.

The district added that additional lighting that was just recently installed in the school parking lot, helped school administrators identify the student.

The Public Schools of Robeson County said a student from Lumberton Junior High School was also identified in the security video. The LJHS student is currently on suspension, and parents and appropriate personnel have been notified.

“We also want students to understand that if they violate safety policies by bringing weapons to school, they are endangering their peers and school staff and they will be held accountable for those actions. We take these matters very seriously and will continue to work closely with local law enforcement agencies to keep our school campuses safe,” Horne said.

Along with the year-long suspension, the Lumberton Police Department said the student will also face charges including weapon on school campus, possession of firearm by minor and concealed carry of a handgun.

