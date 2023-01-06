Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It’s not a fear that you want to walk into’: New study shows more children getting poisoned with cannabis edibles

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Recently released medical reports show more than 7,000 cases of children younger than five years old are getting poisoned with cannabis edibles.

Grand Strand parents are expressing their concerns amid this study.

Mother of two, Christina Stanley, said she works in pediatrics and what worries her most is bringing her kids to a home where edibles could be present.

“It’s not a fear that you want to walk into,” said Stanley. “How many did you eat, did you touch it, did you swallow it? You get into the ER when you show up and they’re like how many did consume and you’re like I don’t know what’s left in the bottle! So, it’s just a fear that nobody wants to get into with a child.”

According to the same report, the number of children under the age of 5 accidentally poisoned by cannabis edibles has soared by 1,375% since 2017.

With 2-year-olds having the highest rate of exposure, followed by 3-year-olds.

MUSC Dr. Christopher Pruitt said the edibles are designed for much bigger bodies. He said in his experience, the smaller the child, the larger the risk.

“When young children are exposed to them it actually leads to what we call central nervous system depression. Basically, like a lethargic state, a state of minimal to no responsiveness for young children,” said Dr. Pruitt.

The study outlines, while a growing number of states have legalized marijuana use, the federal government hasn’t. Meaning there are no federal regulations on how edibles are packaged.

Read the full report here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence student released from hospital with sprains after fall from school balcony
GG&G Trash
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
STORM DAMAGE ALOING JUNIPER BAY ROAD NEAR CONWAY
Clean up underway after storm near Conway; NWS to assess damage on Thursday
North Myrtle Beach strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
Police identify people wanted in robbery, assault at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
Reports of storm damage near the Juniper Bay Road area of Horry County.
FIRST ALERT: Risk of severe weather has ended across the area

Latest News

.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court strikes down state’s six-week abortion ban
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department stars new program for aspiring firefighters
.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court strikes down state’s six-week abortion ban
.
VIDEO: The rise of cannabis edible poisoning among children
.
VIDEO: Demolition underway on original Surfside Beach Town Hall