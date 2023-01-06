‘It’s not a fear that you want to walk into’: New study shows increase of edible cannabis poisoning in children

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Recently released medical reports show more than 7,000 cases of children younger than five years old are getting poisoned with cannabis edibles.

Grand Strand parents are expressing their concerns amid this study.

Mother of two, Christina Stanley, said she works in pediatrics and what worries her most is bringing her kids to a home where edibles could be present.

“It’s not a fear that you want to walk into,” said Stanley. “How many did you eat, did you touch it, did you swallow it? You get into the ER when you show up and they’re like how many did consume and you’re like I don’t know what’s left in the bottle! So, it’s just a fear that nobody wants to get into with a child.”

According to the same report, the number of children under the age of 5 accidentally poisoned by cannabis edibles has soared by 1,375% since 2017.

With 2-year-olds having the highest rate of exposure, followed by 3-year-olds.

MUSC Dr. Christopher Pruitt said the edibles are designed for much bigger bodies. He said in his experience, the smaller the child, the larger the risk.

“When young children are exposed to them it actually leads to what we call central nervous system depression. Basically, like a lethargic state, a state of minimal to no responsiveness for young children,” said Dr. Pruitt.

The study outlines, while a growing number of states have legalized marijuana use, the federal government hasn’t. Meaning there are no federal regulations on how edibles are packaged.

