Getting Real with Real Estate

Introducing our first ever GST Fan Favorite at Sparkles Boutique

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting a new tradition here at Grand Strand Today!

Every Quarter we are inviting a Grand Strand Today Fan on our show to help Halley Host!

If you think you’re biggest fan, message Halley on Facebook at HalleyMae.

Our very first Fan Favorite is Madi!

She say’s she loves watching Grand Strand Today when we go to restaurants and Ripley’s Aquarium.

We took her to Sparkles Boutique where any girl and her friends can get glammed up.

Your child can receive a fabulous makeover, shop for new jewelry, clothing, and accessories, plan a party, or get their ears pierced.

Sparkles has everything you could ever wish for.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

