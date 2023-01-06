FIRST ALERT: Comfortable, clear & calm for January

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A reinforcing shot of cooler air is moving in this morning, behind a dry cold front that moved through the Carolinas. This will set up a nice stretch of normal temperatures for the weekend.

TODAY

Skies are clear are you step out the door to begin Friday! Temperatures will settle with the lower 40s inland and the middle 40s across the Grand Strand this morning. Sunshine will prevail quickly with a few higher level clouds to start the day. It’s going to be a beautiful sunrise!

Not a bad day to get out and find plans! (WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon, we’re still pretty warm for January. Our normal high for this time of year is in the mid 50s and we will be in the lower 60s today. Highs will reach the upper 50s the far enough inland you go but I do believe most of our region sits right at 60° today.

Highs will be comfortable after a cooler start. Expect a nice afternoon! (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Tonight will be technically be the coolest night of the year with temperatures falling well into the 30s for the inland locations. Expect a colder start for any Saturday morning plans.

Tonight will be the coldest night of 2023. Well, it's only beating six other nights... (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Honestly, it’s hard to find a complaint with the forecast for the weekend. High temperatures will remain near normal with afternoon readings in the upper 50s to near 60.

We will be a slightly warmer Sunday morning with clouds working into the area. Expect morning temperatures in the lower 40s for the beaches and mid-upper 30s inland.

Temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s for the weekend. A nice weekend on tap with a few more clouds on Sunday. (WMBF)

Those clouds moving in will be in response to the incoming storm system passing north of the region on Sunday. This will bring mostly cloudy skies and a light chance of a sprinkle or two. It’s not enough to cancel any outdoor plans.

