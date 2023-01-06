Deputies: Camper reported stolen out of Charleston County may be in Grand Strand
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A trailer reported stolen from the Lowcountry may be in the Grand Strand, according to deputies.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that detectives believe a fifth-wheel camper taken from the Awendaw could be somewhere in either Horry or Georgetown county.
Per a police report obtained by WMBF News, the owner told deputies the trailer was stolen out of view of their surveillance cameras. It’s believed the trailer was stolen at a time from Dec. 22-26, 2022.
Deputies also provided two photos of the trailer.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
