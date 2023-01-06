Deputies arrest victim’s neighbor, another suspect in connection to deadly shooting in Maxton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies have made arrests in a deadly shooting just before Christmas Day in Maxton.

Authorities were called to a home on Dec. 22 on Corey Road, where they said they found 50-year-old Darrell Locklear suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

RELATED COVERAGE | Homicide investigation underway after early-morning shooting in Robeson County, sheriff says

Deputies arrested two men this week in connection to the case.

Kobe Mobley, 18, who is the victim’s neighbor, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Deputies then arrested 22-year-old Xavier Jones on Thursday.

The two face several charges including first-degree murder and attempted robbery.

“This was an intentional pre-planned criminal act of violence that turned out horribly,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Thanks to great investigative work of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene Divisions and assistance from Fayetteville Police Department Forensics Unit/Firearms Section, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, we were able to establish suspects quickly in hopes of bringing some semblance of closure to the family of the victim in this case.”

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing and more arrests are likely, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.