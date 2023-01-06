Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina hires new coaching staff under Tim Beck

(CCU Athletics)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina will have an all-new look in 2023 under recently-hired head coach Tim Beck.

The school announced several new coaching staff hires Friday, including new faces at offensive and defensive coordinator.

Travis Trickett will take over the offense and will also serve as the Chants’ quarterback coach. He was recently at South Florida in the same position in 2022 with previous stops at Georgia State, Florida Atlantic and Samford.

He also worked under Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher as a graduate assistant at Florida State and under Nick Saban at Alabama.

On the other side of the ball, the Chants will be led by Craig Naivar, who was on the same staff with Beck at Texas from 2017-2019. He was recently the special teams and safeties coach at SMU in 2022. Previous stops for Naivar also include USC and Houston.

Other notable hires include Coastal alum Perry Parks as a receivers coach, former Clemson wide receiver Xavier Dye as a running backs coach and former Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh on the defensive staff.

Special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Josh Miller will also stay with the Chants heading into his fourth season.

Click here for a full list of hires.

