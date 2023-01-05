Submit a Tip
‘We need to save our community’: Horry County police, officials discuss plans to lower violence in Longs

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - On Wednesday, Horry County police and officials gathered to speak about the concerns of the Longs community amid a recent deadly shooting.

The shooting left 22-year-old Emanuel Melvin dead and injured two others.

No arrests have been made at this time in connection to the shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE | Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day

Long community members say now is the time to take action and stop this violence within their community.

Pastor J.R Matthews says he’s been living in the community for years and knows it well. He says something needs to be done to help their youth.

“We can’t continue standby and do nothing. That’s not an option, nothing is not an option. Standby and do nothing while young boys and girls get killed,” said Matthews.

Horry County police also discussed the need for cooperation from the community.

Chief Joe Hill said the residents and officials need to work together to make a change.

“I don’t want young people to see the cops as an imposing force in the community all the time,” said Chief Hill. “I want them to see us as I can reach out and maybe have a conversation with someone outside of my household for direction.”

Although no action was taken yer, within the next month, there will be another meeting to further solidify plans for the safety of the Longs community.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

