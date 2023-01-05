Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: These obedient dogs ride their own special bus

Videos of the bus ride show the dogs jump up on their assigned seats, where they are attached by leash. (CNN, @MOE_MOUNTAIN_MUTTS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A specialty bus for dogs in Alaska is fascinating Internet users everywhere after videos of the dogs getting on the bus and into their assigned seats was posted to social media.

The dog-filled bus ride, seen on TikTok, starts with the passengers climbing up the stairs as the bus driver greets them. The dogs jump up on their assigned seats, where they are attached by leash. Sometimes, they are given a treat of liver.

The bus is operated by Mo Mountain Mutts, a husband and wife team offering dog training and dog walking, in Skagway, Alaska.

Most of the dogs know their assigned seats, said co-owner Mo Thompson.

“The new puppies don’t. They’ll try to just jump in any seat available until we shuffle them back into the ‘licky puppy corner,’ she said.

Some dogs may get their leashes tangled together during the ride, and some are rule-breakers.

“Excuse me, ma’am, your tail is in the aisle. Ma’am, you’re going to have to adjust your butt,” said Thompson to a dog in one video.

The driver’s seat in particular is off limits, despite Bama’s best efforts.

“Who’s honking the horn? Bama!” said Thompson in another video. “Excuse me, ma’am, you’re not driving. Get out of my seat.”

But as the passengers disembark, they are well-behaved, thanks to the team’s work.

“I can’t tell you how many of these dogs were monsters before I started working with them,” Thompson said.

All told, the doggy bus is a success for its passengers and their wagging tails.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence student hospitalized after fight, fall from balcony
GG&G Trash
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
Reports of storm damage near the Juniper Bay Road area of Horry County.
FIRST ALERT: Risk of severe weather has ended across the area
North Myrtle Beach strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
Police identify people wanted in robbery, assault at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
Crash on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs
SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs

Latest News

Videos of the bus ride show the dogs jump up on their assigned seats, where they are attached...
WATCH: Dogs board specialty bus, jump up on their assigned seats
Highs will stay in the upper 60s today with clear skies through the day.
FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies today, cooler temperatures to end the week
Bells tolled and the crowd applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s coffin out of the...
RAW: Pope Benedict XVI's coffin leaves St. Peter's Basilica for funeral
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the...
Thousands pour into St. Peter’s for funeral of Benedict XVI