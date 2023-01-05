Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

A taste of arcade history in the Grand Strand

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for fun things to do, Pinball and Retro lovers this one is for you!

Take a totally awesome journey back to the 1980s and 90s, share the games of your youth with your kids or reconnect with friends.  

This is a unique museum where you can actually play pinball games from the ‘70s to the present day.

If you’re on a budget and looking for fun and affordable fun things to do, this is a nostalgic must-see!

