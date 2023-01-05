Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspects set themselves ablaze while attempting to set a building fire, officials say

California authorities say arsonists accidentally set themselves on fire while trying to set a building on fire. (Source: KBAK, SERVICIO DE IMMIGRACION, CNN)
By Leslie Valle
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) - Authorities in California say two arsonists were caught on camera accidentally setting themselves on fire.

Surveillance video reportedly captured the two suspects wearing dark clothing and pouring what appeared to be gasoline on the ground and onto the side of a building.

The Kern County Fire Department said it was initially called on Monday about a ground fire that was outside of a small business.

However, the surveillance video told fire officials a different story, showing two suspects trying to set fire to an immigration service business.

Authorities said the video showed one of the suspects catching fire after dousing gasoline on the building and igniting a flame.

“The footage is quite dramatic, and we hope that these individuals are identified quickly,” said Kern County Fire Department Capt. Andrew Freeborn.

Fire officials said crews extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes but there were no signs of the suspects involved.

According to the fire captain, smoke got inside the building, and firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the garage area.

An industrial fan was burned in the fire along with a Ring security camera.

The immigration services owner said he is devastated regarding the fire.

The business owner said part of his services is to help file his clients’ taxes and with tax season nearing, the future of the business is uncertain.

Kern County fire officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two arsonists.

Copyright 2023 KBAK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence student hospitalized after fight, fall from balcony
Crash on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs
SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo
North Myrtle Beach strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
Police identify people wanted in robbery, assault at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
GG&G Trash
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Knifty Needlers helping people in need one stitch at a time
.
VIDEO: Construction begins on nearly 2,000 new homes next to Sayebrook Town Center shopping plaza
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho
Suspect in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students waives extradition in...
Idaho college killing suspect extradited from Pennsylvania
Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from...
MUSC sees rise in edible cannabis poisoning in local children