North Myrtle Beach names its first female police chief; current one to become associate judge

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will have a new leader of its police force.

Captain Dana Crowell will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Friday as the North Myrtle Beach police chief.

Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney named Crowell to the police chief position because the current chief, Tommy Dennis, is taking on a new role as an associate judge.

Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez promoted Thomas G. “Tommy” Dennis to police chief for the city of North Myrtle Beach. ((Source: City of North Myrtle Beach))

Crowell has 20 years of law enforcement experience.

She was appointed to the position of captain in 2020 and is currently responsible for the daily operations of the agency, as well as internal investigations and departmental hiring.

Crowell will become the 8th police chief since the city of North Myrtle Beach was incorporated in 1968. She will also become the department’s first female police chief. She will also be the second female police chief in the Grand Strand, next to Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock.

Meanwhile, Dennis will be appointed as an associate judge for the city of North Myrtle Beach Municipal Court.

He joined the North Myrtle Beach Police Department in 1997. Dennis became chief of police in June 2020.

