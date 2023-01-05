Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mother tells boyfriend she killed their 5-month-old baby on New Year’s Eve, police say

A 21-year-old mother confessed to her boyfriend that she killed their baby on New Year’s Eve, according to police. (Source: HawaiiNewsNow)
By HNN Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A 21-year-old mother confessed to her boyfriend that she killed their baby on New Year’s Eve, according to police.

Hawaii police said the mother, identified as Yasmine Michelle Lilia Butterfield, is in custody.

According to police, in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve, Butterfield and her boyfriend sought medical attention after their 5-month-old son became unresponsive.

The baby was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m. at Hilo Medical Center. Authorities said a preliminary autopsy showed the 5-month-old baby suffered life-threatening traumatic injuries, but an official cause of death is still under investigation.

Investigators said Butterfield and her boyfriend got into an argument later that day over the death of their son. The boyfriend told police Butterfield struck him several times with a wooden block and a metal broomstick, and that she threatened him with a knife when he attempted to leave their home. The boyfriend told police Butterfield also stopped him from calling for help.

The following morning, the boyfriend reportedly called police after Butterfield left the home. Authorities said he declined medical attention following the alleged assault.

Butterfield was arrested for the alleged assault on her boyfriend. She is charged with various domestic-related offenses, including two counts of second-degree assault and abuse of a family member.

No charges have been filed yet regarding the baby’s death.

Butterfield’s bail was set at $43,000.

Copyright 2023 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence student released from hospital with sprains after fall from school balcony
GG&G Trash
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
STORM DAMAGE ALOING JUNIPER BAY ROAD NEAR CONWAY
Clean up underway after storm near Conway; NWS to assess damage on Thursday
North Myrtle Beach strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
Police identify people wanted in robbery, assault at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
Reports of storm damage near the Juniper Bay Road area of Horry County.
FIRST ALERT: Risk of severe weather has ended across the area

Latest News

.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court strikes down state’s six-week abortion ban
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department stars new program for aspiring firefighters
.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court strikes down state’s six-week abortion ban
.
VIDEO: The rise of cannabis edible poisoning among children
.
VIDEO: Demolition underway on original Surfside Beach Town Hall