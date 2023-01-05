Horry County deputy involved in crash along Highway 501 near Conway; troopers investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of its deputies was involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon.

Brennan Cavanagh, the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the wreck happened on Highway 501 at Hardwick Road.

She added that the deputy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

WMBF News has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol to get more information on the crash, and how it happened. We are waiting to hear back.

