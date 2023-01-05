Horry County coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed 52-year-old Franceso Lobuono of Little River as the motorcyclist killed in the crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs

Lobuono was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to Willard.

Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road near Longs.

SCHP Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway confirmed, Lobuono was driving his motorcycle westbound on Highway 90 and collided head-on with a car heading eastbound and the car attempted to turn onto Pint Circle.

SCHP is investigating.

