FIRST ALERT: NWS determines straight-line winds, microburst caused damage near Conway during storms

By Andrew Dockery and WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service determined straight-line winds with microbursts caused the damage done near Conway as severe storms passed through Wednesday in Horry County.

According to the NWS, a microburst is a downdraft in a storm and can cause extensive damage.

A team from the agency visited Horry County on Thursday morning to assess the damage and determine exactly what caused it.

The microburst uprooted trees and downed power lines near the intersection of Juniper Bay and Johnson Shortcut roads. The NWS said there were 70 to 80 mph winds in some places as the severe weather hit Horry County.

No injuries were reported from the storm.

