FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies today, cooler temperatures to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Good morning! It’s Friday eve and we’re giving you the First Alert to clearing skies through the day today & and a rain-free stretch to end the work week!

TODAY

Morning temperatures will start off in the mid 50s and climb slowly into the mid-upper 60s today. A strong west wind will keep temperatures held in check, allowing most locations to stay out of the 70s today. A few areas far enough east, could make a run at 70° before we see the cooler air rush in.

Highs will stay in the upper 60s today with clear skies through the day. (WMBF)

Those clear skies will allow for overnight temperatures to fall into the lower 40s tonight and into Friday morning. A few 30s will be found further inland to start the day on Friday. Keep this in mind as you plan for tomorrow morning & heading out the door to a cooler start.

Clear skies will allow for the temperatures tonight to fall into the 40s by tonight along the beaches. A few 30s will be expected far enough inland. (WMBF)

COOLER AIR MOVES IN

Those cooler temperatures will continue to move into the Carolinas through the day on Friday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s. Keep in mind, this is till a few degrees above where we should be for this time of year, so nothing out of the ordinary.

Highs will be roughly 10° cooler tomorrow as we see the cooler air move in. (WMBF)

Highs will continue to sit in the upper 50s again on Saturday before climbing back into the lower 60s by Sunday. The end of the weekend will also see more clouds around and a the risk of a light shower or two. Overall, it’s a nice weekend to get outside in the afternoons and enjoy time with friends and family.

Not a bad weekend, but a few more clouds roll in by Sunday afternoon with an isolated rain chance. (WMBF)

