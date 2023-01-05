Explore the great outdoors with Sportsman’s Choice Marine

Submit a Tip
By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Embark on a new adventure as soon as you step outdoors!

Whether you’re hitting the trail on your ATV or just want to sail the high seas without throwing your wallet overboard, Sportsman’s Choice Marine specializes in all of your outdoor needs!

For over 25 years, they’ve supplied Horry and Brunswick County with the top products to enhance your marine life experience.

Plus their upcoming boat show is this weekend from Friday to Sunday and admission is free!

