Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff’s office: Dillon County man led deputies on multi-state chase with drugs, weapons, children inside SUV

James Shavaunt Johnson, Lecedric Jarvis McDougal
James Shavaunt Johnson, Lecedric Jarvis McDougal(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Dillon County men are being held without bond after allegedly leading deputies on a multi-state chase with drugs, weapons and children in their car.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 2, deputies attempted a traffic stop for a moving violation on a Chevy Tahoe on Lucas Street.

According to the report, the driver fled, leading deputies on a chase northbound on I-95, through red-light-controlled intersections and into oncoming traffic.

The chase also went along secondary roads into North Carolina, deputies said.

When the vehicle stopped, deputies found a “large quantity” of illegal narcotics, a gun, and four children inside the car.

FCSO said the alleged driver, James Shavaunt Johnson, 44, of Dillon, is charged with failure to stop for blue light, multiple traffic offenses, narcotics and weapons violations, and child endangerment. Johnson was taken into custody by FCSO on Wednesday.

An alleged passenger in the Tahoe, Lecedric Jarvis McDougal, 41, also of Dillon, is charged with narcotics and weapons violations.

Both are held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence student released from hospital with sprains after fall from school balcony
GG&G Trash
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
Reports of storm damage near the Juniper Bay Road area of Horry County.
FIRST ALERT: Risk of severe weather has ended across the area
North Myrtle Beach strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
Police identify people wanted in robbery, assault at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
STORM DAMAGE ALOING JUNIPER BAY ROAD NEAR CONWAY
Clean up underway after storm near Conway; NWS to assess damage on Thursday

Latest News

Date marks nine years since Brittanee Drexel disappearance
Brittanee Drexel’s mother files lawsuit against her daughter’s killer
.
VIDEO: Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day
.
VIDEO: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo, report shows
.
VIDEO: Police, community hold meeting to discuss recent shootings at Longs area bar