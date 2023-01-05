Sheriff’s office: Dillon County man led deputies on multi-state chase with drugs, weapons, children inside SUV

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Dillon County men are being held without bond after allegedly leading deputies on a multi-state chase with drugs, weapons and children in their car.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 2, deputies attempted a traffic stop for a moving violation on a Chevy Tahoe on Lucas Street.

According to the report, the driver fled, leading deputies on a chase northbound on I-95, through red-light-controlled intersections and into oncoming traffic.

The chase also went along secondary roads into North Carolina, deputies said.

When the vehicle stopped, deputies found a “large quantity” of illegal narcotics, a gun, and four children inside the car.

FCSO said the alleged driver, James Shavaunt Johnson, 44, of Dillon, is charged with failure to stop for blue light, multiple traffic offenses, narcotics and weapons violations, and child endangerment. Johnson was taken into custody by FCSO on Wednesday.

An alleged passenger in the Tahoe, Lecedric Jarvis McDougal, 41, also of Dillon, is charged with narcotics and weapons violations.

Both are held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

