Demolition underway on original Surfside Beach Town Hall

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews began demolishing a piece of Surfside Beach history on Thursday.

The original Surfside Beach Town Hall along Highway 17 and Pine Drive is being torn down.

Crews had to stop demolition for a while on Thursday morning after hitting a fuel line. It’s not clear when demolition will resume.

According to our news partner My Horry News, the town shut down most of the town hall in 2021 because of extensive mold and structural issues.

Town employees moved to a new location along Highway 17 Business in the former Coldwell Banker building.

For those wanting to bid farewell to the old town hall, you’re asked to do so from Pine Drive.

Surfside Beach police are also asking drivers to not slow or stop along Highway 17 as demolition is underway.

