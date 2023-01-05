Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Damar Hamlin’s best friend says cardiac arrest was a ‘freak accident’

One of Damar Hamlin’s closest friends, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, spoke about the risky nature of football. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Buffalo Bills released a statement Thursday saying safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours ... and he is making steady progress” from his on-field cardiac arrest Monday night.

The team said that Hamlin remains critically ill but “appears to be neurologically intact.”

One of Hamlin’s closest friends, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, spoke Thursday morning about the risky nature of football. While he said football is a dangerous sport, he called what happened to Hamlin a “freak accident.”

“It’s just a freak, like a freak play, a freak accident,” Thomas said. “… Colts players, players now, just football, just the world in general – we’re all just like one heartbeat right now. Just all just waiting for Damar to just get healthy. Just waiting for him to just to come out of there.”

Hamlin has been at a Cincinnati hospital since collapsing on the field during the Bills’ game against the Bengals Monday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence student released from hospital with sprains after fall from school balcony
GG&G Trash
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
Reports of storm damage near the Juniper Bay Road area of Horry County.
FIRST ALERT: Risk of severe weather has ended across the area
North Myrtle Beach strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
Police identify people wanted in robbery, assault at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
Crash on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs
SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department stars new program for aspiring firefighters
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
The South Carolina Supreme Court’s order Wednesday that blocks the enforcement of the state’s...
S.C. Supreme Court strikes down state’s six-week abortion ban
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Man accused of killing Idaho college students due in court