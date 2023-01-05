Critical injuries reported after 4-car crash on US Highway 76 in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion Fire Rescue crews responded to a 4-car crash on Highway 76 Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the scene of the crash on US Highway 76 near the Laughlin Road intersection.

Extrication was required and Marion Fire Rescue reported critical injuries.

Westbound lanes on US-76 are closed.

Avoid the area to allow responders to work safely on the scene.

Marion Rural Fire Department assisted on this call.

