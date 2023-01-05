Submit a Tip
Critical injuries reported after 4-car crash on US Highway 76 in Marion

4-car Crash on US Highway 76 in Marion
4-car Crash on US Highway 76 in Marion(Marion Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion Fire Rescue crews responded to a 4-car crash on Highway 76 Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the scene of the crash on US Highway 76 near the Laughlin Road intersection.

Extrication was required and Marion Fire Rescue reported critical injuries.

Westbound lanes on US-76 are closed.

Avoid the area to allow responders to work safely on the scene.

Marion Rural Fire Department assisted on this call.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

