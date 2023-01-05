Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years

A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.(Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas couple welcomed twin baby girls with birthdays on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, staff helped deliver twin girls who were born within five minutes of each other but in different years.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Annie Scott was born at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, while her sister Effie Scott arrived at midnight on Jan. 1.

Annie weighed in at 5 pounds and 4 ounces, and Effie weighed in at 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

The hospital congratulated the family alongside a picture of the four of them posted on social media.

A hospital spokesperson said everyone is doing well and currently resting at home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence student released from hospital with sprains after fall from school balcony
GG&G Trash
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
STORM DAMAGE ALOING JUNIPER BAY ROAD NEAR CONWAY
Clean up underway after storm near Conway; NWS to assess damage on Thursday
North Myrtle Beach strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
Police identify people wanted in robbery, assault at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
Reports of storm damage near the Juniper Bay Road area of Horry County.
FIRST ALERT: Risk of severe weather has ended across the area

Latest News

.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court strikes down state’s six-week abortion ban
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department stars new program for aspiring firefighters
.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court strikes down state’s six-week abortion ban
.
VIDEO: The rise of cannabis edible poisoning among children
.
VIDEO: Demolition underway on original Surfside Beach Town Hall