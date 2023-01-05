Coastal Carolina announces opponents for 2023 football season

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - With the 2022 season now behind them, Coastal Carolina football is now looking ahead to next season and a new slate of opponents for 2023.

MORE | FULL CCU COVERAGE

The Chanticleers announced the 2023 slate Thursday, which will kick off at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 2 against UCLA. Other non-conference games include home matchups against Jacksonville State on Sept. 9 and Duquesne on Sept. 16 along with a trip to West Point to take on Army on Nov. 18.

In Sun Belt Conference play, the Chants are slated to face Marshall, James Madison, Georgia State and Texas State at home while traveling to Appalachian State, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern and Arkansas State.

Further dates and times will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for CCU home games go on sale on Feb. 13.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.