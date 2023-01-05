Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal Carolina announces opponents for 2023 football season

(Tiffany Henry/Coastal Football)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - With the 2022 season now behind them, Coastal Carolina football is now looking ahead to next season and a new slate of opponents for 2023.

MORE | FULL CCU COVERAGE

The Chanticleers announced the 2023 slate Thursday, which will kick off at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 2 against UCLA. Other non-conference games include home matchups against Jacksonville State on Sept. 9 and Duquesne on Sept. 16 along with a trip to West Point to take on Army on Nov. 18.

In Sun Belt Conference play, the Chants are slated to face Marshall, James Madison, Georgia State and Texas State at home while traveling to Appalachian State, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern and Arkansas State.

Further dates and times will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for CCU home games go on sale on Feb. 13.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence student released from hospital with sprains after fall from school balcony
GG&G Trash
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
Reports of storm damage near the Juniper Bay Road area of Horry County.
FIRST ALERT: Risk of severe weather has ended across the area
North Myrtle Beach strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
Police identify people wanted in robbery, assault at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
Crash on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs
SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined...
‘Signs point’ to full cancellation of Bills-Bengals game, report says
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin prior to the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard...
‘Never cried so hard in my life’: Damar Hamlin resuscitated twice after cardiac arrest, uncle says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, undergoing tests, rep says
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs near Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin...
Bengals WR, former Clemson star tackled by Damar Hamlin offers prayers