Bringing the community together with important conversations

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunday’s ‘Beachside Chats’ meeting are about how to make friends outside of your comfort zone.

The chats have continued every month for more than 3 year after the death of George Floyd.

People talked about their struggles in society and are encouraged to share their own experiences.

Charlies Place is considered a safe haven for people to talk about issues in the community and ways to solve them.

The Beachside Chats this Sunday is focused on the continued legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

