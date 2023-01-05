Submit a Tip
8 hurt, 2 with critical injuries after crash on N. Highway 57 in Little River; lanes closed

HCFR: 2-car crash on N. Highway 57
HCFR: 2-car crash on N. Highway 57(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Eight people were taken to the hospital, two with critical injuries after a 2-car crash on N. Highway 57 in Little River Thursday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a 2-crash crash just before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of N. Highway 57 near Union Church Road.

Officials say eight people were taken to the hospital with varying injuries, including two people in critical condition.

Horry County Police Department and SCHP are investigating.

All lanes are blocked at this time while crews work on scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

