Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach

(PRNewswire)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 8-foot, 395-pound white shark pinged off Myrtle Beach this week.

OCEARCH, a group that tracks sharks, reported the juvenile male shark named Jekyll Tuesday morning about 50 miles off Myrtle Beach.

8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach
8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach(OCEARCH)

Jekyll is the 87th white shark tagged in the Western North Atlantic.

OCEARCH’s community named the shark in honor of Jekyll Island, Georgia near where he was first tagged on Dec. 9.

You can continue to track the shark’s movements here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence student hospitalized after fight, fall from balcony
GG&G Trash
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
Reports of storm damage near the Juniper Bay Road area of Horry County.
FIRST ALERT: Risk of severe weather has ended across the area
North Myrtle Beach strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
Police identify people wanted in robbery, assault at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
Crash on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs
SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department stars new program for aspiring firefighters
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is getting ready to train up the next batch of first...
Myrtle Beach Fire Department stars new program for aspiring firefighters
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
Arguments begin S.C. electric chair, firing squad legality
Highs will stay in the upper 60s today with clear skies through the day.
FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies today, cooler temperatures to end the week