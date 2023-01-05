1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash, lanes closed

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m.

The person injured was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department and Surfside Beach Fire Department.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

