Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

TSA confiscates throwing knives, flare, torch lighter from passenger

The TSA confiscated a number of items including throwing knives, a flare and a torch lighter.
The TSA confiscated a number of items including throwing knives, a flare and a torch lighter.(TSA_NewEngland)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – The TSA in Boston said on Tuesday they confiscated a collection of contraband someone was attempting to bring onto a plane.

In a Twitter post, the New England TSA said a number of items including a flare, three throwing knives, two magnesium fire starters, and a paracord tactical knife bracelet were all found inside the carry-on bag of a passenger at Logan International Airport.

An image of the items was posted alongside the message.

The TSA regularly catches items deemed too dangerous to take on a plane, with quite a few coming in bizarre packages.

On December 29, the TSA posted a video showcasing the top 10 catches of 2022.

Some of the most interesting catches included a gun hidden in a PlayStation console, a knife hidden in a laptop and a gun hidden inside a raw chicken.

The top spot was taken by candy fentanyl hidden inside Skittles packaging.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs
SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo
The Horry County coroner says a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the G Spot Arcade Bar...
Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, undergoing tests, rep says
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Knifty Needlers helping people in need one stitch at a time
.
VIDEO: Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day
.
VIDEO: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo, report shows
.
VIDEO: Several Horry County neighbors frustrated over lack of trash pick-up
Moonlight Pulido stands by the shore at Harbor Lake Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles....
California trying to find, compensate sterilization victims