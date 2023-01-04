Suspect wanted after domestic dispute leads to shooting in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help to locate the suspect in a North Carolina shooting.

Scotland County deputies said a man was injured in a shooting the night of Dec. 28 during a domestic dispute on Blakley Road.

Responding deputies found a man inside a home who had been shot in the right leg and left arm.

According to the report, a female was also in the home but was uninjured.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The shooting is under investigation.

