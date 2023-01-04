Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff: Burglars called 911 to get help moving stuff

A couple in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving...
A couple in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said. They also wanted to get a ride to the airport.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINCIANA, Fla. (AP) - Two people in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. At the home, the deputies concluded that nobody lived there, but they found a male suspect and his girlfriend inside the home after entering it through an unlocked door.

Deputies had been searching for the male suspect after identifying him from security video as a burglar at a Dollar General store in Poinciana, Florida, where several items were stolen earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Poinciana is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Orlando.

While talking to deputies, the female suspect told them that she had called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement help them move their belongings from the house they were burglarizing. They also wanted to get a ride to the airport so they could spend the weekend in New York, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport … it was to the Polk Pokey,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “And they are welcome to stay there all weekend long. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway.”

The male suspect was charged with burglary and theft related to the store and also burglary of a residence. The female suspect was charged with burglary of a residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs
SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, undergoing tests, rep says
The Horry County coroner says a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the G Spot Arcade Bar...
Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day
.
VIDEO: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo, report shows
.
VIDEO: Several Horry County neighbors frustrated over lack of trash pick-up
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
Biden heads to Kentucky to highlight cash for aging bridge
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Conway man last seen New Year’s Day FOUND SAFE