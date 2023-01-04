Sentencing rescheduled for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Horry County grandmother

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The sentencing date for a man convicted of kidnapping and killing 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington has been rescheduled.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Dominique Brand’s sentencing date has been rescheduled for Feb. 3, 2023.

A judge found Brand guilty in September on all three counts, which were kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in the death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.

Officials said Brand kidnapped Elvington from her home in Nichols in March 2021. After forcing her to drive him across state lines into North Carolin and back to South Carolina, Brand shot and killed her behind an abandoned grocery store.

Prosecutors provided evidence showing Brand’s DNA in Elvington’s home and car, and on a piece of frozen pizza they say he ate before her kidnapping.

The sentencing date is now scheduled for Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at the McMillan Federal Building in Florence.

