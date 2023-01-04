SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Pint Circle in Longs.

SCHP Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway confirmed, a motorcycle driving westbound on Highway 90 collided head-on with a car heading eastbound and the car attempted to turn onto Pint Circle.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to Grand Strand Hospital and died from their injuries.

Lanes were closed for an extended period of time, but have since reopened.

SCHP is investigating.

