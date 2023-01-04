Submit a Tip
Police release surveillance pictures of man connected to December shooting at Myrtle Beach motel

Myrtle Beach police need the public's help finding this man in connection to a shooting at the...
Myrtle Beach police need the public's help finding this man in connection to a shooting at the Wave Rider Resort back in December.(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department needs the community’s help finding a man in connection to a shooting back in December.

One person was shot on Dec. 14 at the Wave Rider Resort in the area of 16th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard.

RELATED COVERAGE | MBPD: 1 shot at condos along Ocean Boulevard; suspects ran off

The incident report shows the victim in the shooting is a 43-year-old man, and no arrests have been made in the case.

On Wednesday, Myrtle Beach police posted surveillance pictures of the man they are looking for and Sgt. Tom Vest confirmed that it’s in relation to the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Duesing at 843-918-1904. Callers can remain anonymous.

