Police identify people wanted in robbery, assault at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said it has identified the people wanted in connection to an assault and robbery on Dec. 20 at a Burlington Coat Factory.

The police department released video taken from inside of the store.

It shows an employee yelling at one of the suspected shoplifters about paying for the items. Then a man comes up and takes the items and goes through the doors with the security system alarm going off. The video shows the man coming back and then pushing the employee to the ground and then the two walk out of the store.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department has not released the names of the people involved yet.

The agency added that it can’t reveal how the two were identified due to the investigation.

Check back with WMBF News for updates on this story.

