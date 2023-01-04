OUTAGES: Strong winds, storms knock out power for thousands in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Strong winds and storms are causing power outages in Horry County. The county is also under a Tornado Warning.

As of 2:12 p.m., Horry Electric Cooperative is reporting 4,787 power outages.

WMBF News is monitoring any damage reports as severe weather marches through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

