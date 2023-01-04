Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

OUTAGES: Strong winds, storms knock out power for thousands in Horry County

Power outages generic
Power outages generic(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Strong winds and storms are causing power outages in Horry County. The county is also under a Tornado Warning.

As of 2:12 p.m., Horry Electric Cooperative is reporting 4,787 power outages.

Click the links below to report an outage to your provider:

Santee Cooper: Report an Outage

Horry Electric Cooperative: Report an Outage

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative: Report an Outage

Duke Energy Progress: Report an Outage

WMBF News is monitoring any damage reports as severe weather marches through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The WMBF First Alert Weather team is the only certified, most accurate group of meteorologists across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Stay up-to-date with the forecast at all times by downloading the WMBF First Alert Weather app and have weather alerts for your area sent straight to your phone.

DOWNLOAD OPTIONS:

To submit videos and pictures of severe weather or damage in your area, CLICK HERE to upload them to our website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs
SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo
The Horry County coroner says a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the G Spot Arcade Bar...
Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, undergoing tests, rep says
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

.
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms roll in this afternoon
Tornado Watch
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning expires in Horry County; watch still in effect until 5 p.m.
.
VIDEO: Andrew's noon update on the Tornado Watch in effect for Horry, Pee Dee counties
The lightning bolt hit what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer.
Shocking: Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville