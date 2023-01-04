Submit a Tip
Orangeburg deputies have found vehicle and have arrested suspects in connection with recent trailer thefts

Orangeburg investigators are searching for a vehicle in connection with recent trailer thefts.
Orangeburg investigators are searching for a vehicle in connection with recent trailer thefts.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have located the vehicle and have arrested suspects in connection with recent trailer thefts in the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are searching for an older model dark-colored Ford Explorer that may have been used in relation to the trailer thefts.

“We’ve had one trailer stolen that was clearly caught on security cameras,” the sheriff said. “With our investigation into that case ongoing, we’ve had a second trailer being taken by a vehicle with the same description.”

Officials said a white 6x10 enclosed trailer was taken from a St. Matthews Road Hotel. Security cameras at the hotel recorded a video that showed the trailer being taken just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

A second trailer was reported stolen around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2 from a Prosperity Drive business. The owners of the trailer described it as a white 7x16 axle enclosed trailer.

“What these thefts have in common is the vehicle thieves used,” Ravenell said. “It’s an older model dark-colored Ford Explorer that appears to be used in both incidents.”

If anyone has any information on the thefts, the vehicle, or the suspects, please contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

