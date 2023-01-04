Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents* now available

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday.

The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.

The parking decals are available to Myrtle Beach city residents with personal vehicles that “live” in the city limits and on which city property taxes have been paid.

“The city counts vehicle property taxes as a parking payment, whether or not the owner ever uses a metered space, the city said in a statement. “Everyone pays for parking, just in different ways.”

The city announced the new two-year decals in Dec. of 2020.

To receive a parking decal, residents will need the South Carolina vehicle registration card, their driver’s license and the current Horry County vehicle property tax receipt for each vehicle.

Residents who have not had a parking decal in the past will need to apply in person.

In-person requests should be submitted at the Reef Parking Office in the Pavilion Parking Garage, located at 914 North Kings Highway, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For online registration, visit the Parking Decal webpage by clicking here and following the steps.

Residents who own a qualifying golf cart will need to bring the South Carolina Golf Cart permit number issued by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV).

Parking decals will be mailed to the registered address.

New residential parking decals are valid through December 31, 2024.

Each parking decal is specific to each vehicle; decals are not interchangeable or transferrable. Replacement decals, due to failure to remove the decal upon windshield replacement or sale of the vehicle, are $20.00 each.

Limited parking decals for non-residents are available for purchase.

